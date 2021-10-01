Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jessica Kantak Bailey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Versailles, France
Published
12d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
versailles
france
Travel Images
magical
kingdom
mirror
versaille france
island
queen
royalty
royal
chandelier
hall of mirrors
HD Marble Wallpapers
fairytale castle
fairytale
HD Gold Wallpapers
king
interior
scuptures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Nature
417 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake