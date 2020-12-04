Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
veins
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Wakil Ahmad
246 photos
· Curated by Wakil Ahmad
plant
outdoor
flora
nature
1,271 photos
· Curated by dan thorn
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Gorgeous things
8 photos
· Curated by Leanne Prosvic
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plant