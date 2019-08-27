Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olha Sumnikova
@olhasumnikova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ostrohrads'kykh St, 18, L'viv, L'vivs'ka oblast, Ukraine, 79000
Published
on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ostrohrads'kykh st
18
l'viv
l'vivs'ka oblast
ukraine
79000
plant
basket
vase
pottery
potted plant
jar
herbs
planter
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Baskets
234 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
basket
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Lifestyle
66 photos
· Curated by Ellen Hogan
lifestyle
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
SEEDS July 2020
40 photos
· Curated by Kari Hornfeldt
maui
plant
Hawaii Images & Pictures