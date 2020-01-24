Go to Globe City Guide 🌎's profile
Thingvellir, Iceland
Þingvellir is a stunning national park in Southwest Iceland, about 45 minutes outside of Reykjavik, that sits in a rift valley caused by the separation of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. Make sure this is part of your itinerary so that you can see the beautiful Öxarárfoss waterfall, go snorkeling at Silfra and / or hike out to the abandoned farms of Skógarkot. Read more details about Thingvellir National Park on our website - https://globecityguide.com/destinations/europe/iceland/attractions/thingvellir-national-park

