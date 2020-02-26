Go to Ashkan Forouzani's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in white scrub suit wearing green mask
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Business & Work
, Current Events
Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, Iran
Published on NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Medical doctor fighting Corona virus.

Related collections

Medical
11 photos · Curated by Amanda Scozzafava
medical
Health Images
nurse
Coronavirus
44 photos · Curated by Corinne Wilger
coronavirus
clothing
apparel
People in Masks
5 photos · Curated by Susan Holt Simpson
mask
nurse
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking