Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jéan Béller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water Lily
Related tags
china
guangzhou
guangdong province
Flower Images
lily
Spring Images & Pictures
lilies
park
HD Water Wallpapers
outside
beauty
Nature Images
chinese
Life Images & Photos
plant
blossom
sprout
bud
petal
geranium
Public domain images
Related collections
blooming
46 photos
· Curated by Aitch Ren
blooming
Flower Images
plant
synectic dial
50 photos
· Curated by artistique
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers
118 photos
· Curated by Sonja Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
blossom