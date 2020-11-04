Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vicky Hladynets
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
style
face
Flower Images
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
ring
model
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Photographers
133 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human