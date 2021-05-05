Go to Marina Abrosimova's profile
Available for hire
Download free
girl in pink long sleeve shirt sitting on white chair reading book
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Russia
Published on Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Workspaces
620 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Houseplant heaven
628 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking