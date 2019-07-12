Go to Dan Meyers's profile
Unnamed Road, Silverton, OR 97381, USA, United States
This is a close birds eye view of a 180 foot tall waterfall in Marion County, Oregon. This is the south falls at Silver Falls State Park. This has always been on my drone photography bucket list (I imagine every drone photography has such a list). I wanted to get that angle you just can’t get with a regular camera. The sun was setting so after finding the right exposure and ISO levels, I managed to get the shutter speed up to 1/160 without getting any noise. I tried a long exposure but it just didn’t have the right wild look.

