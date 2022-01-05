Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Pavlenko
@ksenia_pavlenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Стамбул, Стамбул, Турция
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
стамбул
турция
Flower Images
bridge
istanbul
Turkey Images & Pictures
metro
plant
blossom
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Health, fitness, wellness
74 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
Health Images
wellness
fitness
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers