Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandrina Andreeva
@alex_a_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
pottery
jar
vase
plant
potted plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
frost
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
conceptual
64 photos · Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Hand Held Devices 📱
272 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers