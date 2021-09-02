Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christopher Smith
@christophersmith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
accessory
accessories
sunglasses
People Images & Pictures
human
face
skin
photography
photo
female
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand
Humble Beginnings
38 photos
· Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Sometimes in Winter...
182 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers