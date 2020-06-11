Unsplash Home
Sifan Liu
@fansi_sifan
Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington, DC, USA
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The morning when BLACK LIVES MATTER was painted on 16th Street in DC
