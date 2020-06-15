Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd)
@jojoyuen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
香港 Hong Kong, 銅鑼灣白沙道BASAO - Causeway Bay
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Da Hong Pao Tea Cake Roll from BASAO TEA @ Causeway Bay
Related tags
香港 hong kong
銅鑼灣白沙道basao - causeway bay
Cake Images
hong kong
hong kong cafe
Food Images & Pictures
cake rolls
cafe
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
human
People Images & Pictures
hardwood
flooring
Free stock photos
Related collections
Memories of europe
76 photos
· Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home