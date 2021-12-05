Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kouji Tsuru
@pafuxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 6, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
banana
blossom
Flower Images
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Humanity
245 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos · Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers