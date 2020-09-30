Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Despina Galani
@despinagalani
Download free
Share
Info
Kimolos, Greece
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Traditional Coffee house in Kimolos island.
Related collections
Go coffee go IG
179 photos
· Curated by Penelope Francis
Coffee Images
london
Food Images & Pictures
Jessica Selection
35 photos
· Curated by Sean Chang
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Brown Backgrounds
grece
190 photos
· Curated by bette sol
grece
greece
outdoor
Related tags
restaurant
cafe
chair
furniture
kimolos
greece
cafeteria
door
meal
Food Images & Pictures
rug
table
escape
cyclades
greek
island
HD Holiday Wallpapers
sea
traditional
unknow
Free pictures