Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
fadly suhada
@fadlysuhada
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lubuk Minturun, Padang City, West Sumatra, Indonesia
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Masjid Nurzikrillah
Related tags
indonesia
lubuk minturun
padang city
west sumatra
architecture
building
mosque
indonesian
sumatera barat
sumbar
padang
masjid
muslim
dome
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Architecture
159 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor