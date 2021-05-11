Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gohar Avdalyan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman in Black Sleeveless Dress Standing Beside Window
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Women Images & Pictures
beautiful lady
women fashion
fashion model
dress
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
human
evening dress
fashion
gown
robe
dance pose
leisure activities
standing
Dance Images & Pictures
performer
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Freiheit
6 photos
· Curated by Jutta Burmeister
freiheit
outdoor
sea
Unsplash Damsels - Celebrating Femininity
6,993 photos
· Curated by Chandan Chaurasia
damsel
Women Images & Pictures
human
Portraits (10)
1,103 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
portrait
human
Women Images & Pictures