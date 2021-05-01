Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anne Nygård
@polarmermaid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
garlic
daylight
Light Backgrounds
shadow
shady
allium sativum
specie
onion
flavoring
traditional medicine
bulb
herb
flavor
aroma
garlic bulb
spicy
cooking
kitchen
Public domain images
Related collections
CULINARY U
101 photos
· Curated by EVELYN ROSAS
culinary
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Garlic
57 photos
· Curated by Gigi Lee
garlic
vegetable
plant
Think Remedy
287 photos
· Curated by Ade Guevara
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant