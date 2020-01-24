Go to Fons Heijnsbroek's profile
gray concrete wall with graffiti
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Free photo of Amsterdam city - a sculptural relief in a concrete wall combined with paintend graffiti tags. The wall was of a demolished church-building, c. 2018. Urban photography of The Netherlands by Fons Heijnsbroek; January 2017. Dutch: Foto Amsterdam-West - een reliëf, gemaakt op een korrelig betonnen kerkmuur, in het gezelschap van later aangebrachte grote graffiti tags. De kerk is c. 2018 gesloopt en stond dicht bij station Lelylaan. Beide zijn muurkunst, maar uit verschillende tijdslagen, en beide zijn inmiddels verdwenen. Foto van Amsterdam, januari 2017.

Public domain images

