Go to Adismara Putri Pradiri's profile
@adizmarine
Download free
woman in white and blue floral long sleeve dress holding green broom
woman in white and blue floral long sleeve dress holding green broom
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Surabaya, Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

An old lady is sweeping with a broom on her neighborhood

Related collections

Reflection
69 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Tempest
66 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos · Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking