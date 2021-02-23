Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Martin Kníže
@martz90
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
tree branch
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
Nature Images
bark of tree
Tree Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
mossy
mossy tree
mossy forest
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
fungus
agaric
mushroom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Moss
19 photos
· Curated by Marcus Goria
moss
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
lugar
175 photos
· Curated by Danielle de Camargo
lugar
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Forest Foreground
17 photos
· Curated by Trần Hiếu
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
outdoor