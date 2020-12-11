Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wesley Tingey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
Star Images
Light Backgrounds
bokeh
nativity
christmas decoration
Christmas Images
Brown Backgrounds
lighting
Nature Images
outdoors
night
lamp
Free pictures
Related collections
My first collection
63 photos
· Curated by 叶天 李
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and all holidays
147 photos
· Curated by Mhairi Harrison
Easter Images
human
church
Christmas/Winter
150 photos
· Curated by Bea Manimtim
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant