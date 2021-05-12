Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tel Aviv, Israel
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
market
tel aviv
israel
street
spices
display
HD Color Wallpapers
vegetables
middle east
warm
pots
Fruits Images & Pictures
jaffa
sunny
HD City Wallpapers
urban
multiple
choice
olives
Public domain images
Related collections
Apéritif
18 photos · Curated by Ludivine Bizieux
aperitif
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Guzzardi
16 photos · Curated by Justin Hoang
guzzardi
Food Images & Pictures
meal
cycling
102 photos · Curated by Maria Rivkinson
cycling
tel aviv
israel