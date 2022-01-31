Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Quantitatives.io
@quantitatives
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A gold DOT coin is alone on a dark surface
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Money Images & Pictures
coin
cryptocurrency
btc
bitcoin
trading
trade
finance
blockchain
work
financial
technology
tech
free crypto
free
ethereum
blockchains
ftse
dot
business
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Grass
124 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
MY PET OWNS ME 🐶🐱🐰🐴🐸🐢
689 photos · Curated by Susan H.
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Office Life
41 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work