Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Dody
@khana_photo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2018
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dew in the Grass
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
focus
condensation
dew
morning
droplets
closeup
drops
moisture
HD Green Wallpapers
perspective
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
droplet
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Water
409 photos
· Curated by lemon yellow
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Background images
25 photos
· Curated by Timo Särkkä
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
General flowers, background
191 photos
· Curated by Jo Beilby
HQ Background Images
Flower Images
plant