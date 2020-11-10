Horseflies are often large and agile in flight. They prefer to fly in sunlight, avoiding dark and shady areas, and are inactive at night. Adult horseflies feed on nectar and plant exudates. The males have weak mouthparts and, only, the females bite animals to obtain enough protein from blood to produce eggs. The mouthparts of females are formed into a stout stabbing organ with two pairs of sharp cutting blades, and a spongelike part used to lap up the blood that flows from the wound. The larvae are predaceous and grow in semiaquatic habitats.