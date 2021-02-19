Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiia Malai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of a girl on wood logs covered by snow.
Related tags
saint petersburg
russia
Nature Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
boots
sweater
girl in outfit
denim
wood logs
chopped wood
HD Snow Wallpapers
covered by snow
young woman
portrait
natural
logs
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
soul scenes
159 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images