Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
petal
Flower Images
blossom
droplet
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Free pictures
Related collections
Neon
33 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
Autumn
39 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos · Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers