Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Wicks
@profwicks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Enoch Square, Glasgow, UK
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Puddle reflected pigeons in Glasgow on a rainy August afternoon
Related tags
st enoch square
glasgow
uk
puddle
pigeons
rain
underground
climate
cop
People Images & Pictures
human
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
flock
Free pictures
Related collections
Street photography
21 photos
· Curated by Ben Wicks
street photography
human
uk
Glasgow COP 2021
14 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Emenegger
glasgow
building
architecture
Scotland
19 photos
· Curated by Ben Wicks
scotland
uk
outdoor