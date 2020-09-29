Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
Share
Info
Costa Rica
Published on
September 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Roots
Related collections
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Life's a Party
1,017 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Related tags
land
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
root
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
rainforest
HD Water Wallpapers
costa rica
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures