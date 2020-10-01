Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aman Shrestha
@a_mans_photography
Download free
Share
Info
Pashupatinath, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Times have changed ,times are strange.
Related tags
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
headband
hat
turban
face
HD Grey Wallpapers
pashupatinath
kathmandu
nepal
beard
baba
nepal
culture
HD Black & White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
beard
age
Free stock photos
Related collections
Old People
272 photos
· Curated by Doug Vos
Old People Pictures
human
elderly
Free
54 photos
· Curated by Aman Shrestha
free
HD Wallpapers
nepal
Elderly Closeups
54 photos
· Curated by Tom Pixtur
closeup
elderly
face