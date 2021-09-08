Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Irgi Nur Fadil
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banjarnegara, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
banjarnegara
central java
indonesia
Nature Images
nyangkuldisawah
sawah
field
outdoors
grassland
People Images & Pictures
human
countryside
land
People Images & Pictures
paddy field
rural
vegetation
plant
farm
axe
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Negative Space Travel
463 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Sunshine vibes
65 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers