Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrés Medina
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mindo, Ecuador
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
butterfly
Related tags
mindo
ecuador
Butterfly Images
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
honey bee
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock
Metaphorical
52 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures