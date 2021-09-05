Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
land
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Architectural lines
965 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers