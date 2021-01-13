Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
alexandru vicol
@alex_vicol
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Reuters Plaza, Canary Wharf, London, UK
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Midnight in London, Reuters Plaza
Related tags
reuters plaza
canary wharf
london
uk
Clock Images
midnight
HD Grey Wallpapers
Clock Images
analog clock
architecture
clock tower
tower
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers