Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebbi Strauch
@sebbistrauch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Raspberry plant
Related tags
raspberrys
raspberries
raspberry
raspberry plant
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
planter
herbs
apidae
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
mint
HD Green Wallpapers
bumblebee
Free pictures
Related collections
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Texture
266 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers