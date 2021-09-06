Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white book page on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 1 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, first chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Related collections

Melanated Men
5,314 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking