Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jerusalem - Israel & Palestine
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
palestina
palestine
temple
jerusalen
the rock
temple mount
market
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
bazaar
shop
Food Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
wedding cake
dessert
Cake Images
Free images
Related collections
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Nature
47 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images