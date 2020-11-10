Go to Stan Slade's profile
@rofostan
Download free
red maple leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Climate Action
147 photos · Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking