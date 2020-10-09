Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nithyan Kugathasan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lac Blanc, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lac blanc
chamonix-mont-blanc
france
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
slope
mountain range
ice
aerial view
HD Snow Wallpapers
valley
peak
Free images
Related collections
Sweet Tooth
123 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Maker
112 photos · Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
Hands
162 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger