Kuala Lumpur was ranked 10th among cities to have most buildings above 100 metres with a combined height of 34,035 metres from its 244 high rise buildings[1]. As of 2019, the city of Kuala Lumpur has over 1,900[2] completed high-rises building, of which over 700 are buildings standing taller than 100 m (328 ft); 170 buildings over 150 m (492 ft), 42 buildings over 200 m (656 ft) and 5 buildings over 300 m (984 ft), the majority of it being located in the KLCC, Golden Triangle, Mont' Kiara and Old Downtown[3]. The tallest building in Kuala Lumpur is Petronas Twin Towers were the tallestbuilding