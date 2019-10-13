Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ivan Bandura
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lime quarry
Related tags
soil
Nature Images
outdoors
aerial
HQ Background Images
big
Birds Images
construction
drone
Earth Images & Pictures
ecology
ecosystem
environment
excavation
Eye Images
geology
gravel
industrial
industry
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
CouchDM background set #aerial
138 photos
· Curated by Mikel Azkolain
HQ Background Images
aerial
HD Wallpapers
DDOT
22 photos
· Curated by Javiera Cruat
ddot
outdoor
mine
South + Oak
256 photos
· Curated by Giovana Leão
handmade
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor