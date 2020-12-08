Go to Vivek Doshi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and black bird on gray concrete surface
brown and black bird on gray concrete surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The house sparrow (Passer domesticus) is a bird of the sparrow family Passeridae, found in most parts of the world. It is a small bird that has a typical length of 16 cm (6.3 in) and a mass of 24–39.5 g (0.85–1.39 oz). Females and young birds are coloured pale brown and grey, and males have brighter black, white, and brown markings. One of about 25 species in the genus Passer, the house sparrow is native to most of Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and a large part of Asia.

Related collections

Birds
50 photos · Curated by Marion Pynn
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
feather
VD
134 photos · Curated by Sara van Heukelom
vd
Flower Images
lily
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking