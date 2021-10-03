Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergey Leont'ev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
25d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
curtain
shutter
window shade
plant
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Put a Pin
370 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
Baby it's cold outside
156 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images