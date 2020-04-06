Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
mulugeta wolde
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
OneStop Productions, ring road, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
#Mulugeta Wolde #Ethiopian Wedding
Related collections
MAKE A SPLASH
469 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
kids
53 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
fashion
robe
onestop productions
ring road
addis ababa
ethiopia
gown
tent
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
female
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images