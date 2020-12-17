Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nazim Zafri
@nazimzafri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
cutting tools
blade
weapon
weaponry
scissors
shears
Free images
Related collections
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
930 photos · Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
Pastel & Pale
220 photos · Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea