Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aryan Nikhil
@iamaryannikhil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fagu, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
himachal pradesh
fagu
india
Tree Images & Pictures
himachal
himalaya
himalayan ranges
himalayan range
mountain lake
himalayas
himalayan mountains
landscape nature
landscape city
mountain climbing
incredibleindia
incredible view
wallpaper 2020
mobile wallpaper
kullu
manali leh highway
Public domain images
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Bright & Bold
166 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor