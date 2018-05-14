Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernard Hermant
Available for hire
Download free
Ubud, Indonesia
Published on
May 14, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Indonesian statue
Share
Info
Related collections
Budaya
3 photos
· Curated by Mohamad Irsan
budaya
bali
outdoor
SPRING 2020 MOODBOARD
247 photos
· Curated by Jacqueline Eichenblatt
outdoor
Flower Images
Brown Backgrounds
statues
27 photos
· Curated by Jenny Gabrenas
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Related tags
ubud
indonesia
outdoor
statue
figurine
garden
bali
bokeh
HD Green Wallpapers
bright
Religion Images
sacred
old
purification
monument
landmark
vacations
Tourism Pictures
pray
HQ Background Images
Free images