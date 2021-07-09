Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
dji mavic air 2
lens filter
propeller plane
drone
dji
gimble
replection
quadcopter
air unit
batteries
propellers
camera
48mp
sensors
camera gimble
Free pictures
Related collections
Light
928 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Work and collaboration
56 photos
· Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Little Ones
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
human